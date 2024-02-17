TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,609 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.04% of TransMedics Group worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $89.93 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

