Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $737,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Graco were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,878 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

