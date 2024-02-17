Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

