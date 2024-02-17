Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RYE opened at $74.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $530.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.