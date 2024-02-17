Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,054 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.