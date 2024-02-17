Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

