Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $40.89 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

