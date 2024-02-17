Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.32% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.