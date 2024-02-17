Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.