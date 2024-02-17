Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 680,715 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

