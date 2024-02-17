Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,922 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of KE worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $20.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

