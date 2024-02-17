Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

