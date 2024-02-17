Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,090,931 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.80% of Codexis worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.18 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.89.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

