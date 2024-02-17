Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.13% of Freshpet worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.62 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

