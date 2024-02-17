Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 197,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.