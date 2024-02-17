Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

