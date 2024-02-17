Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 25,695 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $260.43 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.59.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.