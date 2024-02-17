Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 3,635 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

