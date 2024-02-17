Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

NYSE:APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average of $274.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

