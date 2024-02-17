Insider Buying: Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.48 per share, with a total value of C$14,965.00.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$282.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million. Analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7202797 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

