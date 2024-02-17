Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Shares of AON opened at $311.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

