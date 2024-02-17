Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.750 EPS.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,212,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

