RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Sells C$31,363.54 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REI.UN. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

