Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 14,999 Shares

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARSGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00.

Cars.com Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.