Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $119.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

