América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

América Móvil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMX opened at $18.23 on Friday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

View Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.