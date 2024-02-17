Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $179.40 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $181.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

