American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

