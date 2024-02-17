Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $16,139.88 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $16,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

