Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells 699 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $24,430.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,531.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.13 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

