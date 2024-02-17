Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CAO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $1,905,000.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.