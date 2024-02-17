Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

