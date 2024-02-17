Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $193.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

