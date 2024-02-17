Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $459.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.