Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 562 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.