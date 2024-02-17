Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 8,899 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth $605,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

JPRE stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.