Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 32 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total value of $12,105.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,207.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $11,402.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total transaction of $14,757.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $378.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

