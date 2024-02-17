Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

