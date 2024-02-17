The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Eric Tveter Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Tveter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,627.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First of Long Island by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 123,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 169.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

