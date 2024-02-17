Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.11 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

