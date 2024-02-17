Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,312 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.