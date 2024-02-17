Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,157 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.