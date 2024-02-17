Anne Frances Mersereau Sells 440 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $17,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,038.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

