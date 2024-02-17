Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 4,403 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $15,718.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,726 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $7,404.54.

On Monday, January 8th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41.

OM stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

