Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 4,403 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $15,718.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,726 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $7,404.54.
- On Monday, January 8th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41.
Outset Medical Trading Down 3.9 %
OM stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
