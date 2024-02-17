Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.60 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

