Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,521 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

