SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.87

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 140462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

