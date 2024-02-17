Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 9.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE opened at $51.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

