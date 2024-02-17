First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.73

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.