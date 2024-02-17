Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expands By 8.7%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,026 shares of company stock worth $3,060,246 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

